Islamabad - The members of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad on Thursday staged a protest demonstration against government’s indifferent attitude towards the corporation.

The members assembled at the Mayor’s office in Melody market and marched to the National Press Club in F-6. They chanted slogans against the government for its indifferent attitude towards the system that was aimed to resolve issues of the residents at a local level. They lamented lack of authority, non-provision of funds, shortage of offices and staff and non-payment of salaries for the MCI members even after two years of its inception. The introduction of MCI is the first-ever local bodies system in the federal capital. They observed completion of two years of the system as ‘Black Day’ and offered a symbolic funeral of the MCI. PTI members have announced to issue white paper on the poor performance of the local bodies system in Islamabad. The elected representatives of the federal capital still have no offices, staff and funds to execute development schemes. The lack of rules and regulations lead to confusions.

Meanwhile, CDA, on the recommendation of Member Administration, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada has decided to award honorarium to its staff members who took part in the massive operation conducted on November 8, 2017 for retrieval of 3.5 acres of land adjacent to Centaurus Mall illegally occupied by the mall’s Administration.

The Mayor will accord final approval for granting the honorarium.

This operation was successfully carried out by officers and officials of different formations of the Authority including officers and officials from Directorate of Municipal Administration, Machinery Pool Organization (MPO), Environment Wing, Planning Wing, Security Directorate and other concerned formations of the Authority. During the operation, all officers and officials of the authority displayed great courage and skills to retrieve the illegally occupied state land despite stiff resistance from the Mall management and employees, said the officials. Several officers and some police personnel even received injuries during the heavy operation.

The officers and officials injured during the operation would be paid honorarium equal to one month’s pay, while the other participants would receive honorarium equal to half of their monthly pay.