ISLAMABAD - The third round of border and boundary consultations between Pakistan and China was held in Beijing, a foreign ministry statement said on Thursday.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Ayesha A Ahsan, Director General (China) from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. The Chinese side was headed by Wang Wenli, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs.

“Consultations were held as part of a regular dialogue mechanism between the two sides. During the discussions the two sides focused primarily on mutually relevant issues relating to the Pakistan-China border,” the statement said.

It added: “The consultations provided both sides an opportunity to exchange views on effective border management and deliberate on all boundary-related affairs. Both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in the sphere of border management and border-related issues.” While reaffirming the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, both the sides expressed their satisfaction at the comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views and agreement on various issues pertaining to the border and boundary subjects between the two countries, said the statement.