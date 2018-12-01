Share:

MOSCOW:- The Briz-KM upper stage of the Rokot launch vehicle brought three new Russian military satellites to the orbit, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday. “The light-class carrier rocket Rokot, which lifted off from the state cosmodrome Plesetsk in Arkhangelsk Region today on November 30, at 05:27 a.m. Moscow time [02:27 GMT], successfully brought three satellites to the desired orbit for the Russian Defense Ministry,” the press service said in a statement. The upper stage and the cluster of satellites separated at 05:33 a.m. Moscow time.

The statement also said that the Briz-KM had been successfully removed from the orbit where the three satellites are now located.

“Specialists of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Center have carried out operations to deorbit the Briz-KM upper stage,” the statement said.

The orbit where the upper stage has been placed is situated around 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) above the Earth.