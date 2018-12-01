Share:

The police department on Friday approved the promotion of at least 40 DSPs to the rank of SP following the recommendations of departmental promotion board. A police spokesperson said the meeting of the promotion board for DSP rank officers was held on November 14 at the central police office in Lahore under the chairmanship of IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi. During the meeting, at least 133 cases were examined by the board out of which 40 cases were recommended for promotion. A summary was sent to Punjab government for approval in the light of the recommendations of the police chief. Two female DSPs Rashida Bibi and Shahida Noreen were also among those promoted to the SP-rank. The DSPs who were promoted to the next grade included Mumtaz Sehrai, Muhammad Shoaib, Shehryar Khan , Naeem-ul-Hasan, Muhammad Ashraf, Abdul Qayyum, Tanvir Ahmad Malik , Muhammad Akmal, Attaur Rehman, Ahsan Chohan, Imtiaz Ahmad, Mansoor Qamar, Tahir Mustafa and and Atif Hayat.