Share:

SARGODHA - By following the footsteps of our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH), lasting peace can be brought to the world. The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a real manifestation of the noble spirits of love, compassion and justice, and replication of these values in our lives should be our utmost priority.

This was said by speakers of the daylong International Seerat Conference on 'Countering Extremist Tendencies in Light of Seerat-i-Tayyaba' organized by the Department of Islamic Studies, University of Sargodha here.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad presided over the conference while Fatehur Rehman Al-Qureshi from Sudan, Dr Abdul Hameed Kharob from Algeria, Dr Mirajul Islam Zia Dean University of Peshawar, Dr Aftab Ahmad Chairman Department of Quranic Studies, International Islamic University Islamabad and Dr Ghulam Hussain Baber Head of Pir Mehar Ali Shah Chair of the Pir Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi participated as guest speakers.

The conference was aimed at promoting peace, harmony and friendly relations between various segments of the society as well as different religious groups in the country by highlighting various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The speakers developed a consensus that ultimate solution to all the problems being faced by the Muslim community in the contemporary world lies in the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). They called to opt conciliatory and conflict resolution approaches found in the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and peace treaties made by the Prophet (PBUH) with others.

Fatehur Rehman Al-Qureshi said that Islam teaches us to be moderate and balanced in all aspects of life inducing religious practices, relationships and day-to-day activities. Dr Abdul Hameed Kharob quoted various Hadiths of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) about avoiding conflict and unrest in the society.

He also cited various incidents where the companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brushed aside their differences to promote unity. DrMirajul Islam Zia highlighted the deviation of Muslims from teachings of Quran and Hadiths when the whole West is benefiting from them and have reached the status of developed and civilized world.

He said that Muhammad (PBUH), the last Holy Prophet is exalted on the highest position among the mankind therefore it is extremely important to follow what he taught as a model of excellence for all the generations to come.

On the occasion, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that literal meaning of Islam is 'peace' and the first word of the Holy Book is 'read'. "I believe that modernize we must but not by overlooking our cultural and religious values. We can overcome all the predicaments that confront us by steadfastly following the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he added.

At the end, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and the Chairman Department of Islamic Studies Dr Feroz Uddin Shah distributed certificates among the participants.