QUETTA:- A coal miner died in a clash between rival workers groups in Nasirabad near Duki area of Loralai district on Friday. According to Levies sources, mine workers attacked each other with stones and sticks after exchanging harsh words among them. As a result, one of them namely Rafi Ullah, resident of Afghanistan, died on the spot. The body of the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.–APP