DUBLIN:- Ireland will travel to Dehradun in India for a series of three T20Is, five ODIs and a one-off Test against Afghanistan in February-March next year. It will be Ireland’s first overseas Test match, and the second Test for the two newest teams at the highest level – earlier in 2018, Ireland started out at home against Pakistan, losing by five wickets, while Afghanistan took on India in Bangalore, and went down by an innings and 262 runs. The matches will be played at one of the new international venues in India, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in a span of 27 days.