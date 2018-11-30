Share:

Islamabad-The anti-encroachment operation would continue in the capital in the days to retrieve state land from the illegal occupation of the encroachers. The Authority has so far reoccupied hundreds of kanals of the land through different operations.

The officials at the Enforcement Directorate of the Authority told this scribe that the campaign would continue in the light of the directions from the government in this regard. “In accordance with the policy of the present government, all encroachments and illegal constructions on state land are being demolished without any discrimination. Action against such encroachers would continue without any fear or favour,” they added. The officials said that the operation is being carried out against the elements who have been illegally occupying the state land.

On November 29 also the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad District Administration (ICT) conducted operation against the illegal encroachments/constructions on the Right of Way of Kashmir Highway. During the operation, several constructions including service stations, rooms, hotels, kitchens, shops, sheds and boundary walls constructed on the Right of Way/state land were demolished. Illegal encroachments/constructions on the Right of Way of Kashmir Highway were completely demolished. The operation participated by staff of Enforcement Directorate, staff of ICT, officers of Planning Wing of CDA, Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, started from Jangal Hotel to onward. Heavy contingent of police was also deployed during the operation. Heavy machinery of MPO Directorate and other formations of CDA was utilized for the purpose. During the joint operation, 5 illegal rooms of ‘Jungle hotel’ along with veranda, washrooms, service station and kitchen were demolished. Similarly four rooms, veranda, kitchen and washrooms of ‘Indus Hotel’ along with its container office consisting of 8 shops, adjoining rooms and sheds were also demolished. A container office on 4 disputed plots will also be removed from illegal occupants after clearance from the revenue department, according to the officials.

The CDA had, few days back also conducted a massive operation against the encroachments on the Right of Way of G.T Road. During the operation, CDA had retrieved more 225 kanals of state land from illegal occupants. During the anti-encroachment operation at G.T Road, several massive constructions including plazas, Showrooms, markets and boundary walls constructed on several kanals of state land were demolished. The Authority demolished all the illegal constructions on state land. Encroachments on the Right of Way of G.T Road from Tarnol Phatak towards Peshawar were completely demolished. The operation included staff and officers of Enforcement Directorate, relevant officers of ICT, National Highways Authority, officers of Planning Wing of CDA, Land and Rehabilitation Directorate and Revenue staff of ICT. On the second day of the operation, 185 illegal shops, 5 chapper hotels, 7 hotels, 4 Gates, 10 washrooms, 10 boundary walls, 5 scrap depots and 3 show rooms were demolished.

On November 12 also, Capital Development Authority’s anti-encroachment operation helped retrieve state land in Doori Bagh and Dhoke Taily of Bari Imam area as the Enforcement Directorate demolished several illegal constructions.

During the operation, staff of Enforcement Directorate razed 20 illegally constructed rooms, 10 boundary wall, one kiosk and 10 washrooms.