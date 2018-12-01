Share:

KARACHI - A new power sector policy will soon be introduced by the federal government to remove all constraints of the electricity transmission system, which have been responsible for hampering the growth of renewable energy sector in the country for last many years.

The assurance to this effect came from Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Sector Shahzad Qasim while speaking as the chief guest here at the winding up session of 17th World Wind Energy Conference-2018. The three-day conference organised by the World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) concluded on Friday.

The PM’s special assistant said on the occasion that present government in collaboration with the concerned stakeholders of power sector would strive to increase the share of renewable power generation up to 20 percent of the national energy mix. He said the present government had the fullest realization that renewable energy despite being intermittent in nature was the cheapest source of power generation.

He assured the audience of the conference that the government would come up with a national energy policy for the country in the shortest possible time to undo mistakes of the past regime, which stonewalled growth of the renewable energy sector.

“We could take some time to unveil the new energy policy but it will be devised in a manner that once implemented it would not attract criticism from the concerned quarters,” he said.

Qasim appreciated that despite all the obstacles posed during the past regimes, power generation in the country from wind energy sector alone had crossed the mark of 1,000 Megawatts.

In special audio message for the audience of World Wind Energy Conference, Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan reiterated the resolve of his government to make alternative power generation a larger portion of energy basket of Pakistan. PTI believe that the renewable will make the energy matrix especially the cost of energy more competitive for industries and energy consumers in Pakistan” said Khan.

Also speaking via a video link at the conference, Member (Energy) of Planning Commission of Pakistan Tahawar Hussain assured its audience that the government would adopt a policy to give top priority to renewable energy resources for further increasing power generation capacity of the country.

He said that planning was afoot in the power sector of the country to increase the share of renewable electricity generation to 30 per cent of the national energy mix by the year 2030.

WWEA Secretary General Stefan Gsanger said that Pakistan given its skilled and qualified engineers clearly had the ability to increase its renewable power generation to the exemplary extent being done in countries of Europe like Denmark and Germany.

“For this all you need is a clear direction and clear political decision-making. You can also learn from the experiences of the neighbouring countries like China and bring the required expertise and technologies from there. No further excuse is acceptable in this regard,” he said.

A resolution was also read out at the conclusion of the World Wind Energy Conference, which emphasized that wind and renewable energy are now broadly understood as lowest-cost solutions which have the potential to foster sustainable economic growth, to overcome energy poverty, and to strengthen resilience, autonomy and prosperity of communities.

Later, WWEA President Peter Rae awarded World Wind Energy Award-2018 to Honorary Vice President of the association Air Marshal (retired) Shahid Hamid to recognize his services to promote renewable energy in Pakistan.