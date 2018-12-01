Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Chinese furniture manufacturer would visit Pakistan for three days from December 3 to tap new prospects of mutual investment in the field of the furniture industry and further strengthen the existing bilateral trade relations.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan Furniture Council to explore the opportunities of developing joint ventures for development of the furniture industry, said a press release here on Friday. The delegation will also sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and visit Expo Center Lahore for their stalls along with PFC team.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for coming 3-day mega Interiors Pakistan exhibition scheduled on December 14 at Expo Center, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that invitation was extended to Chinese counterparts during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tour to China.

He said the Chinese companies would also display their products in Interiors Pakistan exhibition and besides Chinese, about dozen other companies hailing from Turkey, Malaysia, Taiwan, Italy, USA, England and Sri Lanka will also participate in this exhibition.

He said the delegation will aim to link business leaders, researchers and investors of both countries and added that the tour would enable investors to identify potential organisations to partner and develop successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses.

He said that Pakistan has excellent craftsmen and designers, who could virtually give life to a piece of wood. Pakistan also has potential to capture its share of the international market because local industry in Pakistan has the finest wood available in the country. Joint ventures with China through trade commissions for providing machines on a lease can bring product quality at par with highest international standards.

PFC chief said despite the massive influx of inexpensive Chinese furniture in the markets, Pakistani handmade furniture is still admired among masses for its customary designs, durability and quality.

He pointed that furniture exports from Pakistan were hovering between $ 8 million to $ 12 million per annum, which did not reflect even a fraction of the actual potential of the furniture industry.