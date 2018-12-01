Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said hosting international Aman Conference, good omen for Karachi which is scheduled to be held in Karachi from 8th to 12th February 2019.

Besides KMC all city organisations will play their role in this event, however, for such national and international conferences, provision of funds on permanent basis should be ensured so that beautification and other repairing and maintenance works could be done in excellent manner.

He said this while addressing a high-level meeting in his office on the arrangements of International Aman Conference 2019.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Pakistan Navy, KPT, Cantonment Boards, Solid Waste Management Board and other concerned organizations. It was informed in the meeting that 80 countries were invited in this conference and it is expected that delegates from these countries will attend the conference in Karachi.

Beautification and streetlights and other maintenance work to be completed before the arrival of guests.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the though many of these works already completed for Ideas 2018 however special attention should be paid to Kemari, Dockyard and Clifton area where delegates are expected to visit.

He said that hosting international delegates was an honor for Karachi and we all should work jointly to organize this event in an excellent manner. He also directed municipal officers to complete all works int his connection by 8th February.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT

OPERATION

On the other side, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed-Saif-ur Rehman said that 450 KMC shops are registered at the Boulton Market and all these were inside their limit and safe. Only those shops and constructions were demolished in this area which had been made on foot paths and only encroachments were removed whereas many shopkeepers have themselves removed the encroachments outside their shops.

The anti-encroachments action was done on Friday- the 26th day of ongoing drive at Boulton Market during which all encroachments made on foot paths in the internal streets and sun sheds were removed by the anti-encroachments staff.

He said the shopkeepers have cooperated in this and voluntarily removed the illegal structures and sheds in front of their shops. Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said that all encroachments from foot paths and drains and parks will be removed in this campaign which is for the betterment of the city.

He said that district administration, police, ranges, cantonment boards, district municipal corporations, K-Electric, SSGC and others are also on board and this is a joint work. He said that if time allowed it, operation in Joria Bazar will also be started or this will be done on next day.

Meanwhile, the senior director anti-encroachments Bashir Siddiqui said that in district central on Friday, action was taken around the Water Pump Market where all sorts of encroachments established on foot paths were removed.