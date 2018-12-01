Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in pursuance of Council of Common Interest (CCI) decision, has constituted Sindh Population Taskforce (SPTF) to devise short term, medium term and long term as per Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) strategies for stabilisation of population growth.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, in this regard has issued a notification on Friday. “In pursuance of the decision taken in CCI meeting held on November 19th, 2018; the Sindh government constitutes the Sindh Population Taskforce (SPTF) with nine-member composition.

They are Sindh Chief Minister is Chairman, Health & Population Minister Vice-Chairman and members are Chief Secretary, Minister for P&D, education minister, CM Advisor for Information, Chairman P&D, Additional Chief Secretary Health, Secretary Population Welfare, Secretary school education, Secretary Information, Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali President SZABIST, Dr. Talib Lashari Chairman of PPHI Sindh, Dr, Yasmeen Sabih Qazi, Representative of Bill & Malinda Gates Foundation, Dr, Shabbir Chandio representative of USAID, Dr. Azra Ahsan Agha Khan University, Representative of UNFPA Pakistan.

The Taskforce may co-operate any new member, as and when required. Any expert may be invited as per need to present specific report/ views for consideration of the Taskforce,” the notification reads.

The committee has been mandated to devise short term (2020), medium term (2023) and long term (2030) as per Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) strategies for stabilisation of population growth. It would also guide relevant sector for planning in accordance with population dynamics planning & development, health, population, education, information, youth affairs, social welfare, food and agriculture etc.

The other terms of references included to review progress report on CIP implementation submitted by FPWG and initiatives taken in public and private sector for issuing policy guidelines, to commission and review report on population dynamics affecting economic development in the province and take policy decisions so as to reduce fertility and to increase uptake of family planning.

As per notification, the committee has been tasked to engage with international donors, development partners and civil society to enhance investment in family planning and reproductive health and bring in international experiences and lessons learnt. It would also examine private sector potential and guide in strengthening of Public Privet Partnership Act and Policy of the Government of Sindh.

The taskforce will meet in every four months (three times a year) under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Sindh.

The Working Group (FPWG), already functioning since 2016 (comprising all relevant stakeholders on family planning in public, private sectors and development partner, shall continue to work while holding its meeting on quarterly basis. The FPWG will be reviewing the progress on CIP and family planning initiative in the province and shall submit its report to SPTF for review and further policy guideline.