Lahore - The Lahore High Court Friday directed the Punjab government to open mosques reportedly being run under the control of TLP and permit offering of prayers there.

As the hearing commenced, the petitioners’ counsel Latif Sarra pleaded that thousands of workers of TLP had been detained illegally while 200 mosques being run by the Tehrik sealed. He pointed out that a mosque is the House of Allah and that should not be ascribed to any particular religious group or the party. He said Punjab government launched a crackdown against party leadership and workers and detained thousands of them.

He further argued that required legal documents had also not been provided to families of detained workers.

To it, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi directed the Punjab home secretary to provide copies of detention orders to the detained persons and sought reply from the home department to a petition challenging their detention by December 10.