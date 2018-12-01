Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has advised the authorities concerned to jointly evolve a system for eradicating the apprehensions of road accidents .

Presiding over a meeting regarding reasons and causes of the road accidents on highways here, Shah asked the Secretary Transport, Additional Inspector General Police Traffic and the National Highway Authority member to jointly prepare a report for identification of the causes of the road accidents . The report should be pointing out the main reasons like lack of arrangements for drivers, traffic signs, turning points, absence of police, over loading, over speeding and various sorts of driver’s negligence, including lack of medical and ambulance service, he directed.

The Chief Secretary sought the comprehensive report within two days and also instructed the Secretary Transport Akhtar Ghouri to approach the health department for establishment of Trauma Centre for treating those get injured in accidents. He advised the Additional IGP Traffic to ensure installation of cat eyes, traffic sigh boards, shoulders on turning points, availability of ambulance service, and firefighting services in collaboration with the NHA within a week.

Earlier, the presentation was given to Chief Secretary about causes of road accidents on Indus Highway from Jamshoro to Sehwan, where many accidents had been reported during recent three years.