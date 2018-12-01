Share:

Lahore - Czech model Tereza Hluskova who is facing trial in a heroin smuggling case, which was adjourned till December 7, desired for celebrating the Christmas along with her family members in her country.

Additional Sessions Judge Ali Raza on Friday adjourned the hearing of the heroin smuggling case against the Czech model who was arrested at Lahore airport while trying to smuggle 9 kilograms of heroin.

Talking to the media, the model said that she wanted to celebrate the sacred and joyous event with religious enthusiasm in her country. She said that she was desirous of being with her family on the occasion. She further said that she was saddened with the memories of her childhood, when her father would give her and her other family members different gifts, as she was imprisoned in Pakistan in the “fake” heroin smuggling case. She said that the court should decide the case before Christmas. The court earlier recorded the statements of various prosecution witnesses. As per case details, Tereza was attempting to smuggle the heroin from Lahore but she was intercepted by Customs officials. She was on three-month family visa to Pakistan. During inspection, it was revealed that she was carrying nine kilogram heroin with her.

An alleged facilitator of the women named Tariq has also been arrested. According to the accused facilitator, Tereza was sent by his brother’s friend and it wasn’t her first visit. The model in her statement said that she was in Pakistan for modeling purposes and did not know who placed heroin in her luggage. The court indicted the Czech model in the heroin smuggling case but she pleaded not guilty before the court. During the hearings, the prosecution told the court that the accused along with her partner Shoaib Hafeez got a house on rent from Ishaq. But the lawyer of foreign model told the court that there was no record of getting any house on rent.