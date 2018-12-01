Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Friday extended, for the third time, the deadline for filing income tax returns for next 15 days.

“The date of filing returns of total income and statement of final taxation which were due on 31st August and extended up to 30th November is hereby further extended to up to 15th December,” said a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue.

The notification said that “In exercise of the powers conferred under section 214A of Income Tax Ordinance, the FBR is pleased to extend date of filing income tax return/statements for companies, individuals and association of persons which were due on 30th September and extended up to November 30 is hereby further extended up to 15th December,” said the notification. It is worth mentioning here that government wants to take the number of filing income tax returns to around 1.7 million in current tax year in TY18.

Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) on had advised Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the last date for filing income tax returns by at least 15 days in order to give opportunity to genuine taxpayers for discharging their liability. The PTBA has sent a letter to FBR chairman asking to extend date for fling income tax returns tax year 2018 from November 30 to December 15, 2018. PTBA said that the taxpayers were shown interest to file their returns after assessing government intention to improve taxation system.