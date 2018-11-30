Share:

Rawalpindi-The police and other law enforcement agencies have been directed to provide foolproof security to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister upon his arrival in Pakistan, official sources told The Nation on Friday. The Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, Syed Abbas Araghchi along with his delegation is due to arrive in Pakistan on a one day official tour on December 3, 2018, sources said.

The sources said the dignitary will arrive at Noor Khan Airbase on December 3, 2018 at 8am via Qatar Airways flight number QR-614. The delegation will stay for a day in the federal capital and will hold meetings with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other government officials, they said. According to sources, the government has directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) VVIP Security and Special Branch (SB) to provide foolproof security to the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and his delegation upon their arrival in the city.

In a letter, sent by Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Protocol Divison), it was said the delegation has been accorded state guest status.

“It is therefore requested that foolproof security arrangements and Traffic Escort may kindly be provided for the visiting dignitary during his visit to Rawalpindi/Islamabad,” the letter said. Sources also informed that the Iranian delegation will depart from Pakistan on December 4, 2018 at 3:05pm from Noor Khan Airbase.