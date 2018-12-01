Share:

MULTAN : Excise and Taxation Department Multan Division would start serving property tax bills to 143417 taxable units across the region here from December 1(Saturday). The Excise department official sources told APP here on Friday that the government announced 10 percent increase in property tax and also announced five percent rebate in property tax for the tax payers till December 31.Sources informed that the property tax was being imposed on above five marla property, however, the five marla property being used in any commercial activity would also be charged. The Excise department identified 143417 taxable units across the region including 120689 in Multan, 28845 in Vehari, 11973 in Khanewal and 10755 in district Lodhran. The office source said that data of taxable units has been collected from all districts and owners would be served property tax bills from December 01. Excise department Punjab has sent PT-10 forms to all districts where prints were being taken by the concerned officers.However,8587 prints have been taken in Multan office.

, 6450 in Vehari office, 210 in Khanewal office and 220 prints have been taken in district Lodhran Excise office so far,the source added.

An Excise department official informed that all offices have been directed to ensure printing of all PT-10 forms and start serving these to the taxable units.However,the Lodhran excise office served 215 property tax bills on Friday.