LAHORE - A sessions court on Friday recorded statements of two witnesses in Sarabjeet Singh “murder” case, summoned the last eye-witness and adjourned the hearing till December 7.

Singh, who was sentenced to death 21 years ago on espionage charges, had been arrested for carrying out four bombings in Faisalabad, Multan and Lahore.

Additional Sessions Judge Moeen Khokhar adjourned the hearing of the case in which accused Amir and Mudassar Munir are being tried through video link from the Kot Lakhpat Jail. They are accused of killing the Indian spy in Kot Lakhpat Jail in 2013.

Singh had illegally crossed into Pakistan on Aug 29, 1990. He was arrested on charges of carrying out four bombings in Faisalabad, Multan and Lahore which killed 14 Pakistani citizens. He was later sentenced to death. His mercy petitions were rejected by courts and then President Pervez Musharraf.

As per the case details, the convicted Indian spy was allegedly attacked on April 26, 2013 Friday by the accused in Kot Lakhpat jail when he left his barracks for a stroll.

Singh suffered severe injuries in the head when the prisoners allegedly assaulted him with bricks and other blunt weapons whereby he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital. A medical board consisting of senior neurosurgeons had treated him.

Sarabjit had died after lying in a comatose state for five days in Lahore-based hospital. As per a doctor treating Sarabjit said he suffered a massive heart attack which led to his death. He said the surgeons made an attempt to insert a pacemaker to bring the patient back to life, but to no avail.

The spy’s family had demanded that Pakistan should hold an inquiry as to how Sarabjit’s security was compromised and he was subsequently “attacked”. The murder case was registered against the accused.