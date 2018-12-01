Share:

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) has got vacated six shops belonging to an expatriate from the illegal occupation. Tabassum Malik, settled in Bristol, United Kingdom, filed a complaint that her relative has evicted tenants from her six shops situated at Rangpura Road of Sialkot and illegally rented out the shops to new ones. This complaint was referred to Director Revenue OPC, for further proceedings, who after continuous efforts and with the assistance of ADC(R) Sialkot Sadia Mehr got the said shops vacated, which were handed over to its original owner.