Share:

PESHAWAR - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Cell on Friday barred two members of National Assembly (MNAs) from Waziristan Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir at Bacha Khan Airport to leave for the United Arab Emirate (UAE). The names of both the MNAs were in the Exit Control List (ECL) due to which they were stopped at the airport’s immigration counter, official sources said. The two MNAs were scheduled to leave for the UAE at 1500 hours to participate in a culture show on December 2 in Dubai. The FIA also took their passports into custody.