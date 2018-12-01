Share:

ISLAMABAD : The government plans to initiate soon the forensic audit of mega-projects across the country. The incumbent regime which has completed first 100 days believes that a strong accountability mechanism is integral to good governance and for a corruption free society. A booklet, highlighting 100 days performance and next steps of PTI government, on Friday showed that the government has ensured that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) functions as an autonomous body. The other plans include draft amendments to NAB law, share amendments to NAB law with parliamentary parties and initiation of NAB reforms. During the period, Law Minister and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability (SAPM) have also reviewed existing NAB laws and are working to draft amendments to strengthen the functioning of NAB. The government under a theme - Transform Governance - during the period ensured full autonomy to NAB, and establishment of a special Task Force to recover looted national wealth parked in offshore tax havens.

The recovered wealth would be used on poverty alleviation programmes and for national debt reduction.

The milestones of Federal government included completion and functioning of setting-up a Task Force to recover unlawful wealth, setting-up and functioning of Assets Recovery Unit in Prime Minister office, finalization of Mutual Legal Assistance Bill-2018 and completion of declaration of UK/Pakistan Justice and Accountability partnership.

Moreover, regarding key features, the document revealed that in first 100 days, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability established an Assets Recovery Unit with representation from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), NAB, Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) and experts on white collar crime and anti-money laundering while around US $ 5.3 billion unlawful wealth of Pakistan hidden overseas has been traced.

The other achievement was signing and ratification of bilateral treaty with Switzerland for exchange of financial information and also starting process of bilateral treaties on extradition and Mutual Legal Assistance with United Kingdom (UK), United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China.