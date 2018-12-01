Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chapter held a protest demonstration at MA Jinnah Road in front of Old KMC building against the ‘biased’ anti-encroachment operation, conducted by the KMC and different DMCs.

Addressing the large gathering, Hafiz Naeem announced that the JI has planned to stage sit-in protest in front of Civic Center on December 5 for the displaced shopkeepers and traders of Old City areas’ markets. He said that the party would also initiate a protest campaign in the residential areas and trade centers from today (Saturday).

Hafiz Naeem said that the victims of anti-encroachment campaign should register their cases in “Citizens’ Action Committee”, setup by the JI to be facilitated by them.

“JI to continue its legal and democratic struggle in the favor of displaced shop-keepers and traders of Old City area. The protest campaign is to be started from today every nook and corner of the metropolis”, he added.

The JI leader demanded that alternative places should be provided to the displaced shop-keepers as well as they should be compensated. He was of the view that a regularization policy should also be introduced for the displaced shop-keepers on the pattern of regularization of Bani-Gala.

Hafiz Naeem made it clear that his party was not against the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) but legal rights should be prevailed during the anti-encroachment operation, adding that the authorities concerned have not yet evacuated the encroached play-grounds and public parks from the land mafia.

The JI Karachi Chief further said that the PTI, MQM and PPP are against the traders and economic activities, saying the Sindh government is equally responsible for the situation.

“Strict action should also be taken against those elements who are involved in allowing illegal constructions. The criminal cases should be lodged against those who are involve in china-cutting of government lands in the past”, he demaned added.

The JI leader said that around 6000 shops have been demolished by the KMC during the anti-encroachment operation which affected 50,000 families, terming it a sheer injustice. The authorities concerned have not taken any step to remove the encroachments from parks and play grounds as yet. He alleged that the officials of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) are involved in erecting the illegal constructions in the metropolis and serving the notices to the innocent people.

The JI MPA Abdur Rasheed, JI Parliamentary leader in City Council Junaid Makati, Chairman Public Aid Committee Saifuddin Advocate, Mehboob Alam were also address on the occasion. The other participants included traders, shop-keepers.