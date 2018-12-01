Share:

Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the devaluation of the rupee would result in a flood of price hike besides enhancing the quantum of internal and foreign loans of the country. In a statement issued from Mansora on Friday, he said that the performance of the government so far had proved that the PTI had nothing except hollow slogans and tall claims. The party promising building Pakistan like Madina state and freeing it from loans had disappointed the people, he added. He said that the lack of religious honour of the Muslim rulers had emboldened Islam’s enemies to publish caricatures of the holy Prophet. It was a tragedy, he said, that in spite of the presence of 57 Muslims states, India and Israel were killings Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine and the Rohangya Muslims were being persecuted in Burma. The JI chief said that the Holy Prophet had brought a system of life and in the presence of this system, the Muslim Ummah did not need to look towards any man made system. He said that the economic system of the country was still being run on usury. He said that Pakistan’s economy could not progress under the economic system based on usury. He said the JI had begun Hurmat e Rasool movement and the message and the mission of the noble Prophet was being highlighted during the month of Rabiul Awal. However, he said that demonstration of the love of the noble Prophet during this month was not enough and every faithful should make his effort to mould his life in the light of the teachings of the holy Quran and the Sunnah.