Share:

SIALKOT - Former foreign minister and PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif Friday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of doing politics on development projects initiated or completed by the previous PML-N government.

“PTI is attempting to get credit for development projects either initiated or completed by our government, especially in Sialkot and renaming and re-inaugurating these projects can only be called a cheap publicity stunt.”

Kh Asif made the remarks while talking to reporters here on Friday. The former FM said that the Imran Khan-led PTI is busy with political point-scoring to the maximum. “The PTI leaders must remember their “change agenda” that used to propagate prior to general elections and should not forget that the masses are the best judges who hand down their verdict through votes,” he pointed out.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made a joke with the nation by inaugurating a project of establishing the new campus for Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot here on November 28,2018.

“This project was already initiated by the PML-N government and was inaugurated by the then Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on May 7, 2017,” he recalled.

He revealed that the PTI Sialkot based leaders totally misled PM Imran Khan about this project, which was already inaugurated by Shehbaz Sharif more than one and half years before the inauguration by PM Imran Khan here.

The PML-N stalwart strongly criticized the government, alleging that the PTI government has no vision and agenda for socio-economic and human development in country.

“The PTI government’s 100 Days’ performance remained very poor and disappointing, especially for those who had dreamt that a new Pakistan would come into being as soon as the PTI would come to power,” he regretted.

He urged the government to avoid point-scoring as it serve no purpose, advising the PTI leadership to stop publicity gimmicks of claiming credit for development projects already initiated and completed by the PML-N government.

On the other hand, the PTI leadership in Sialkot has refuted the claims of PML-N MNA Kh Muhammad Asif about point-scoring by doing politics on projects executed by the previous PML-N government in Sialkot.

PTI leadership claimed that the project of establishing new campus of Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot is totally a project of the party and it was never inaugurated by anyone including former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif.

ADVISOR’S VISIT

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industrial Production and Investment Abdul Razzaq Daud will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Sunday (tomorrow).

According to the SCCI Secretary General Tariq Mehmood Malik, PM’s Advisor Abdul Razzaq Daud will discuss in details the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI here on Sunday.

GEPCO STAFFER INJURED

Some unidentified armed accused shot injured a local Gepco employee Muhammad Muslim (41), when he was performing his official duty to rectify electric lines in far-off bordering village Laliyaal-Sabzpeer here.

The accused fled away by firing into the air. He was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition. The police have are investigating.