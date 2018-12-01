Share:

PESHAWAR- The provincial Environment Department has served a legal notice to BBC Urdu News Service Pakistan for publicizing a fake and defamatory report regarding preparation for growing environment damaging trees eucalyptus at large scale despite reservations of experts under Billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP).

The notice has been served by renowned Advocate Muhammad Asghar Khan Kundi, under Defamation Ordinance 2002 to seek available remedy under the law.

The notice states that the assertions made in the subject report with regard to the plantation of eucalyptus trees in River Gambila in District Lakki Marwat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Billion Trees Afforestation Project are incorrect and having no nexus with the reality.

The notice States that the report pertaining to the alleged drying up of River Gamila in District Lakki Marwat on account of eucalyptus plantation is incorrect and appears to be of some other place in northern part of the country.

There are no hillocks around Gambila and is a plain area, where as the alleged picture is that of a hilly area.

The legal notice further said that the Secretary Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department, made a special visit of site of River Gambila on November 24 to ascertain the veracity of the report.

It was observed that the river was flowing as per its seasonal flow and the local population had made some water channels for diverting the water for irrigation purpose.

The facts pertaining to false reporting of BBC Urdu News Service constitute grave professional misconduct on the part of BBC Urdu News Service and have greatly tarnished the fair image of Billion Tree Afforestation Project, which has received international recognition.