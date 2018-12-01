Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Residents of the localities around Pirmahal Sports Stadium staged a protest against, "what they said," the alleged occupation of street adjacent to the stadium by Pirmahal Municipal Committee (MC) Vice Chairman Ch Sultan Ahmed.

They told the media that they were forced to adopt other streets to go to their houses as the street, which was a shortest way to reach their houses, had been unlawfully grabbed by the MC.

They demanded that the deputy commissioner direct the MC chairman to retrieve the MC land, and restore the passage through the street. When contacted, Ch Sultan Ahmed claimed that he had purchased the land from the MC, and he possessed lawful sale deed as a proof.

LOOTED

Three men snatched cash worth Rs315,000 from a farmer at Pirmahal on Tuesday. Dildar Ahmed of Chak 319/GB told Pirmahal police that he withdrew Rs315,000 from his account in a branch of National Bank of Pakistan, and was on his way to his village when some unidentified accused intercepted him.

They snatched the cash from him and fled. Police were investigating.

DRUGS SEIZED

A large quantity of hashish and opium was seized on Tuesday by Motorway (M-4) Police near Gojra. A team of Motorway Police, led by DSP Danish Kalyar, chased a suspicious car. But the car riders parked the car on the motorway, and fled under the cover of darkness.

The police impounded the car, and recovered hashish and opium from it. Later, the police handed over the drugs and the car to Faisalabad Anti-Narcotics Force.