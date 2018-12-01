Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and Zone South police of the city claimed to have arrested at least 15 suspects during separate raids in various parts of the metropolis.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the two Lyari gangsters were arrested during separate raids conducted in Chakiwara and Boat Basin areas. The suspects arrested were later identified as Nisar alias Jabbar alias Doctor and Furqan Soomro alias Irfan Tanki. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects arrested were associated with the Baba Ladla and Zahid Ladla groups of Lyari gang war and were involved in various cases of target killings, drug peddling and extortion.

The spokesperson also claimed to have arrested three more suspects during raids conducted in Frere and Boat Basin areas. The suspects arrested were included Haji Akbar aka Khanu, Hamid aka Mama and Jawad Ali aka Kaka who were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

Three more suspected criminals were arrested during separate raids in Darakshan, Frere and Clifton areas, said the spokesperson, added that the suspects arrested included Sher Khan, Arshad alias Sarhadi and Azhar Ali Warsi alias Sheru. The suspects were involved in cases of robberies and drug peddling.

The Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later headed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Zone South police Chief DIG Javed Alam Odho while addressing a press conference on Friday said that the suspects arrested were involved in cases of house and shop robberies, adding that the police have also recovered cash and other looted valuables worth over Rs10 million from their possession.

DIG Odho said that five of them were involved in two recent cases of house robberies in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) while each one in cases of shop robbery and street crimes.

DIG Odho said that two suspected criminals identified as Hafiz Aun Muhammad hailing from District Okara and Ghulam Hussain hailing from Faisalabad were arrested during a joint venture by investigation and operation wings of district south, adding that the police also recovered two pistols, Rs2, 000, 000 cash and 20, 000 Canadian dollars, one laptop and jewelry from their possession.

The officer said that the arrested suspects along with their another comrade Waqas robbed a house of a person, namely Syed Ali Jafri at Saba Avenue, Phase V in DHA on November 11 and district South’s investigation and operational police with the hectic efforts probed a case while arresting the suspects with looted cash and valuables.

Talking about another house robbery, DIG said that three more suspects, namely Nadir Husssain, Zawar Hussain aka Kala and Siddiq were arrested during a raid conducted by Darakshan police. Three pistols, five looted watches and looted jewelry recovered from their possession. The arrested suspects along with their companion, Ghulam Mustafa had looted a house of a citizen, namely Akhtar Butt in DHA on November 14 at gunpoint.

DIG also claimed to have probed a shop robbery on Burns road saying that one more suspect involved in a case of shop robbery was also arrested by Aram Bagh police. The suspect arrested was identified as Faizan aka Bagora, resident of Eidgah area. The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol, Rs20, 000 and a looted cell phone from his possession. He along with his companion, Arsalan had looted a shop on Burns road. Meanwhile, a suspect, namely Zahid Akram was arrested along with 16 laptops, one repeater, three pistols and four motorcycles. He was arrested by Clifton police. The suspect was involved in various cases of street crimes.