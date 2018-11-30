Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Maisie Williams has dyed her hair pink. The 21-year-old actress is known for her short brown tresses whilst playing Arya Stark in the fantasy drama, ‘Game of Thrones’, but now the show has wrapped filming, it seems she’s seized the opportunity for a change as on Thursday, she showed off her new cotton candy locks on her Instagram Story. The British star didn’t allude to her dramatic new look, instead using the short clip to promote an upcoming HBO event in Brazil.

Maisie has finished work on the highly-anticipated eighth and final season of the HBO fantasy drama series, and previously admitted the show is still ‘’very much’’ a part of her life - though she felt she’d exhausted the role once she wrapped filming.