Islamabad-Islamabad police on Friday witnessed a big reshuffle as officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police, Inspectors and constables were transferred from one zone to the other.

According to the details, Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan who was awaiting posting has been appointed AIG Operations with additional charge of SP (Investigation). Ms. Sumera Azam has been posted as SP Traffic, Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi as SP Headquarters with additional charge of Additional SP Security (Ops), Liaqat Hayat Niazi as SP Sadar Zone, Gulfam Nasir Warraich as CPO, Muhammad Omer Khan as SP Sadar Zone and Syed Aziz as SP City Zone. The postings/transfers have been made by the office of Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

DSP level officers have also been transferred and given new postings. Arshad Mahmood DSP has been posted as SDPO SAdar, IQbal Hussain DSP as SDPO Nilore, Munawar Ali Maher DSP as SDPO Bhara Kahu, Ch. Abid Hussain DSP as SDPO Shahzad Town, Hakim Khan DSP as DSP CIA, Sardar Ghulam Mustafa DSP as DSP CID, Muhammad Ashraf Shah DSP as CPO, Muhammad Hussain Lasi DSP as DSP Foreign Mission, Safeer Hussain Bhatti DSP as DSP Traffic and Ghulam Muhammad Baqir DSP as DSP Rescue-15. Many Inspector and Sub-Inspector level officer have also been transferred, according to the office Orders.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 15 outlaws including eight drug pushers and recovered hashish, heroin, snatched mobile phones, stolen items and weapon from them from their possession, a police spokesman said. According to details, Aabpara police arrested two accused Syman Jouzsaf and Danish Irfan and recovered 300 gram heroin, and 10 liter wine from their possession and police team also arrested two accused Ishfaq Massaih and Yasmeen involved in theft. Golra police arrested Sulman and recovered 200 gram heroin from him. CIA police team arrested two accused Muhammad Amir and Safdar Hussain and recovered snatched mobile phone, ornaments, one 30-bore illicit pistol and one dagger from their possession and police team also arrested 2 accused Zia-Ud-Din and Muhammad Khushnood and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol and 115garm hashish from him. Ramana police arrested Faisal Iqbal and recovered 200 gram heroin from him. Industrial-Area police arrested two accused Mubbarik and Akbar Hussain and recovered 120 gram hashish and stolen item from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Muhammad Naveed and recovered 410 gram hashish from him. Sihala police arrested Malik Wajid and Bakhat Munair and recovered 1375 gram hashish from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

