Rawalpindi-Police have recovered a dead body in limits of Police Station (PS) Chontra while a man was killed and another got injured in road mishap at Bhatta Chowk, informed official sources on Friday.

According to sources, a team of Chontra police, on an information, provided by locals, have recovered a dead body from Ranotra Village and shifted it to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Naseer Ahmed son of Rabnawaz, resident of Tehsil Tatral, they said adding that the deceased was an army personnel and was posted in Bagh, Azad Kashmir.

A senior police officer told media that the reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained by the investigators.

He said that the police have registered a case against the unknown killers and have launched a hunt to trace out the killers.

The dead body was recovered from the limits of PS Chontra, he said. Meanwhile, a man was killed and another sustained critical injuries when a crash occurred between speeding car and motorcycle at Bhatta Chowk, the precinct of PS Naseerabad.

The Rescue 1122 moved the dead body and the injured man to DHQ for post-mortem and medical treatment.

The deceased was identified as Aftab Hussain (44) and maimed person was Zaryab (12), they said. Police also reached the spot and inspected the scene.