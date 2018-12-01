Share:

KARACHI - A mentally challenged boy stabbed his father to death here in the remits of Rizvia police station.

Police officials said that a 15-year-old Bilal killed his father identified as 54-year-old Jalil at their home located at Jahangirabad area within the limits of Rizvia police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Reacting on information, the police also reached the site to inquire about the incident but the suspected child had been managed to escape before the police reached the site.

Police officials said that the incident took place on the night between Thursday and Friday when the victim was asleep. According to Rizvia SHO Nawaz Brohi, deceased was asleep when his teenage son attacked his father with knife, adding that the suspect who is said to be a mentally challenged, however, later ménage to escape after committing the crime.

The officer said that the family had claimed that the boy was mentally challenged but the police was looking for him to ascertain the actual motive behind the incident, adding that a case has been registered against the fleeing suspect on behalf of his brother while the police have initialed further investigations.