Delegation of Mercy Corps headed by Country Director Dr Atif Noor called on Punjab TB Control Programme Director Dr Zarfishan Tahir on Friday. The other members of the delegation included Dr Farkhanada, Dr Farha and Dr Adeel. Additional Director PTP Dr Asif and Partnership Operation Manager Zubair Ahmad were also present. Mercy Corps will enhance cooperation with Punjab Tuberculosis Control Program improving awareness, diagnosis and treatment facilities for TB patients. Dr Zarfishan Tahir appreciated the contribution of Mercy Corps in prevention and control of TB.