Rawalpindi-Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzaib Khichi visited the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi here on Friday.

He held a meeting with the officials of RTA. The meeting was attended by Secretary RTA Rawalpindi Region Khalid Yamin Satti and other high ups of the district government. On the occasion, Secretary RTA Rawalpindi Region Khalid Yamin Satti briefed the minister about the steps being taken out by the authority for bringing change in the transport system and to facilitate the transporters in the region.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister Jahanzaib Khichi directed the district administration to upgrade the Pirwadhai Bus Terminal from C class to B class.

He said it came to his notice that the management of Pirwadhai Bus Terminal was not providing basic facilities to the common people, the passengers and the transporters, despite issuance of a notice by the Punjab government.

The minister further pointed out that huge embezzlements were detected in the financial matters by the present management of Pirwadhai Bus Terminal.

He said the government of Punjab has been adopting zero tolerance policy towards corrupt elements in every department.

Jahanzaib Khichi was of the view that the encroachers have occupied large space of Pirwadhai Bus Terminal but unfortunately the administration of the city’s largest bus terminal had been seemingly in deep slumber and is taking no action against the encroachers.

“The district government and enforcement department of Rawalpindi Municipal Administration should jointly carry out an anti-encroachment operation at Pirwadhai Bus Terminal to remove the encroachments within three days or else strict action would be taken against the officials of the district government,’ the minister said.

He said the Punjab government is contemplating to take back the control of Pirwadhai Bus Terminal from Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation since it has failed in brining change in the terminal despite notifications issued by the government. “It may be possible the RTA is given the authority to operate Pirwadhai Bus Terminal,” he said.

Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzaib Khichi directed the RMC and bus terminal administration to provide high quality travelling facilities to passengers as desired by the incumbent government. Later on, the minister visited different sections of RTA Rawalpindi Region Office and heard the problems of transporters whose work is pending with the authority.

The transporters expressed their satisfaction over performance of Secretary RTA Khalid Yamin Satti and other staffers.