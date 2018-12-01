Share:

SIALKOT - The National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) has shifted back its regional office from village Saidpur-Head Marala to village Koobey Chak, the native village of PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, after three years and eight months.

It seems PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan, though defeated in the general elections, has used her political influence to shift back the Nadra office to her native village Koobey Chak. She vowed to serve the people of (NA-72, Sialkot-I) irrespective of political affiliation in “all weather.”

She said that the regional passport office would also soon be brought back to village Koobey Chak from village Maraakiwal-Sialkot, which had also been shifted there purely on political grounds on March 15, 2015 (three years and eight months ago).

In 2011, the then Federal Minister for Information in PPP government had established a regional passport office and regional Nadra office near her political Dera in her native village Koobey Chak to facilitate locals in her electoral constituency (the then NA-111, Sialkot-II and present NA-72, Sialkot-I).

But on March 15, 2015, during the tenure of PML-N, the regional Nadra office was shifted to bordering village Saidpur near Head Marala and regional passport office was shifted to village Maraakiwal from Koobey Chak purely on political grounds, in a bid to dent the vote bank of Firdous Ashiq Awan, despite strong public protest in this regard.

Nadra Director Maj Gen Maj (r) Saqlain Bukhari on Tuesday inaugurated the newly-shifted back Nadra office in village Koobey Chak. On the occasion, he vowed to provide quality and advanced services to people by Nadra.

According to local notables, PML-N political bigwigs including Khawaja Muhammad Asif (former Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power), MNA Ch Armughan Subhani and PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan remained in a tug-of-war over the shifting and bringing back of Nadra and passport offices.

They said the PML-N leaders used the issue for point scoring and denting vote bank of their rival Firdous Ashq Awan.

Way back in 2011, the PPP government, on the recommendations of the then federal information minister Firdous Ashiq Awan had established the regional passport office and regional Nadra office at village Koobey Chak-Bajwat to facilitate thousands of people of Bajwat’s 85 far off border villages at local level.

However in February 2015, local leadership of PML-N got this passport office closed finally at village Koobey Chak-Bajwat.

Followed strong protest of local people, local MNA Ch Armughan Subhani got this passport office re-established at another place in village Maraakiwal-Sialkot.