The three-day Seerat Conference hosted by the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust concluded here on Friday. The speakers said the West wanted to stop implementation of the system given by Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). They said that Islam ensured rights to non-Muslims. They said that Iqbal had driven the ideology of Pakistan from Seerat-un-Nabi, which was a code of life. They said that an organized movement was started then and Pakistan was established in the leadership the Quaid-e-Azam. NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed also threw light on Seerat-un-Nabi.