ISLAMABAD - The country’s major opposition parties will submit adjournment motions in both the houses of parliament to initiate debate on alarming increase in dollar value. The lawmakers from opposition parties will separately submit adjournment motions in National Assembly Secretariat and Senate Secretariat, requesting to conduct a thorough debate on devaluation of Pakistani currency.

The opposition came up with strong reaction over sudden alarming increase in dollar, which touched a historic high of Rs144. The US dollar hit an all-time high of Rs144 in interbank market .The PTI’s government has apparently accepted one of the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to devalue its currency.

The IMF had recently conditioned Pakistan to devalue its rupee to Rs145 to the Pakistani currency. The US dollar, which was traded at Rs134 on Thursday, has unexpectedly surged to Rs144 on Friday. However, later at end of the day, the dollar value has set at Rs139 in interbank market.

PPP’s senior leader Sherry Rehman, in her tweet, said: “Rupee went into precipitous freefall on the morning of the 100-day celebration of Naya Pakistan. Then in a few hours of trading mysteriously “corrected” Finance Minister says it’s only to do with market forces. Seriously? Markets plunged into a fresh bout of uncertainty. #100DaysGift”. The PML-N spokesperson Mariyam Orangzeb commented: ”The public should be told under which conditions the agreement has been made with the monetary watchdog,”. She said: “Asad Umar lied and deceived the nation yesterday. Overnight the dishonest and fake government has robbed the nation.”