BEIJING - Over RMB 900,000 or $130,000 have so far been donated by the Chinese citizens for the families of Pakistani policemen who laid their lives while fighting with terrorists who attacked the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi last week, according to the disclosure of China Economic Net here on Friday.

Ms.Tang Tianru, the General Manager of a Chinese funded company in Islamabad, remitted a sum of Rs 4.2 million to the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi.

The donation of Chinese companies and individuals in Lahore amounting to Rs 3.55 million has already been remitted to the account provided by the Consulate General.

In order to make good use of the collected amount, it is likely that the donations will not be given to the family members at once.

A long-term funding mechanism will be established, it added.

Soon after the incident on November 23, the Chinese citizens from around the world voluntarily initiated a fund-raising campaign to support the families of the two Pakistani policemen.

This comes a day after a top Chinese diplomat in Pakistan launched a donation drive at a ceremony at the Consulate.

Three heavily-armed suicide bombers on Friday attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi, killing four people, including two policemen - Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf Dawood and Constable Muhammad Amir Khan - before being shot dead by security forces.