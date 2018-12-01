Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi on Friday ordered the police to launch a full-fledged crackdown against the criminals involved in selling narcotics to the students of educational institutions.

The provincial police chief issued these orders while addressing the Regional Police Officers’ conference held here at the Central Police Office on Friday. Additional-IG Tariq Masood Yaseen, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh, Shahid Hanif, Rao Sardar, and Commandant Punjab Constabulary Kanwar Shah Rukh, Rai Muhammad Tahir, DIG Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Sajjad Hasan Khan Manj, DPO Muzaffargarh Imran Kishwar and DPO Okara Athar Ismael Amjad were present on this occasion. All RPOs and DPOs attended the conference through video-link.

During the conference it was decided that a massive crackdown would be launched against the drug peddlers across the province. The police will start the crackdown to arrest the criminal who sell drugs to students in educational institutions including universities, medical colleges, government schools and other private institutions. All these culprits and anti-social elements must be dealt with iron hands, the IGP said.

The police department was also directed to conduct audit of all sections including Investigation, Special Protection Unit, CTD, PHP, Special Branch, Punjab Constabulary, Training, Traffic Police and Dolphins Force. All field officers were directed to complete the audit process within a week and sent back detailed reports to IGP.

It was also decided that all private constructions at police lands would be demolished immediately and all encroachments must be removed so that the welfare projects could be started and no leniency and negligence will be accepted in this regard.

The IGP said that recruitment in the police department would be made only after biometric verification of the candidates in the future. Similarly, the station house officers will not be allowed to display their name on the boards of the police stations. “The boards will be displayed in the beginning and ending points to identify the limits of each police station across the Punjab province.”

It was also decided that the Loudspeaker Act would be implemented strictly and legal action will be taken against the violators as part of the national action plan.

The IGP was informed that security of Chinese engineers working on CPEC and other projects had been intensified. All RPOs and DPOs were directed to personally monitor the security of Chinese experts in their respective districts and no negligence would be accepted in this regard.

The meeting also reviewed the progress regarding the establishment of Resource Management System in all districts. AIG Logistics Rai Babar Saeed informed the meeting that all resource management centers had been linked up with CPO through software and inventory of all items including weapons, uniforms, bulletproof jackets, equipments of anti-riot force and other weapons was being updated regularly to ensure transparency.

The IGP said that the Police Service Centers had been integrated into all 36 districts and health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid had been requested for integration of Khidmat Counters with DHQ hospitals. The conference also decided that training workshops would be arranged to impart latest investigation methods and techniques to the investigation officers across Punjab.