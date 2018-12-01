Share:

MULTAN - Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has warned that anyone conspiring against Aqeeda-e-Khatme Nubuwwat will face Nawaz Sharif-like fate.

Speaking at a Seerat Conference here on Friday, he said that he and his followers would remain loyal to Imran Khan as long as he would stay loyal to Gumbad-e-Khizra.

He said that the people hatching conspiracies to weaken Muslim countries would face humiliating defeat.

He claimed that Jewish powers hatched conspiracy to bring our people and army face to face but they would badly fail in their vicious attempts. "Whether it is Trump or anyone else, beware! we'll not let anyone harm Haramain Sharifain," he warned. He said that people used to block the country with just 30 people while he had three million people.

He said that no one could dare shut down even a single religious school. He declared that he would fight for the masjids, Ulama and seminaries.

"We'll not leave our people helpless," he added. He said that he requested to the people not to do politics on Aasia Bibi case, saying the case should be decided in light of law and not the aspirations of anyone.

He urged upon the Supreme Court to hold the hearing of review petition on Aasia case and summon senior clerics to hear their viewpoint on this issue.

He pointed out that Qadiani propaganda had begun as soon as PTI came into power. "The motive behind this propaganda is to harm people, army and institutions of national defence. How can an army be pro-Qadianis which has the moto of Eman, Taqwa and Jihad?" he exclaimed.

He said that all those doing this negative propaganda should be ashamed of themselves. He said that Pak army was our protector and entire nation stood by its forces.

He said that Allah Almighty granted respect to Allama Khadim Rizvi due to Khatm-e-Nubuwwat and he got 2.2 million votes.

"But when you use a great cause for spreading chaos, support from Allah is withdrawn. The saboteurs should be dealt with sternly," he demanded.

He said that Pakistan, Saudi Arab and Muslim world are under attack from Jewish powers who have already destroyed Iraq, Syria, Libya and Jordan. He said that Saudi Arab is a time-tested friend and Iran a brotherly neighbour.

He pointed out that Pakistan lost 80,000 lives in war against terror and the world should recognize Pakistan's sacrifices.

Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Sultan Mehmood Zia, Maulana Syedur Rehman, Maulana Noorul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Yaqoob, Allama Syed Aun Naqvi and others also spoke on this occasion.

MNSUA COMPETITION

Students of different universities and institutes of Multan presented their business models at a two-day 'Business Gala' entrepreneurial competition that concluded here at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

Organized by the Business Incubation Centre of ORIC Department of MNSUA, the event was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali and DG Research Punjab Dr Abid Mahmood.

Students from Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), University of Education Multan, NUML University Multan, NCBA&E and Institute of Southern Punjab (ISP) participated in the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, VC MNSUA said that the country direly needed new businesses with modern and forward looking business models for improvement in the economy and hailed the participating students for their initiatives.

The event was an attempt to divert the attention of the younger generation to self employment opportunities from the traditional mind set of job search.

DG agriculture research Dr Abid Mahmood said that such competitions improve the mental capabilities of the students in their respective fields.