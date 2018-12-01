Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Friday demanded the Supreme Court to take notice of PPP’s media trial.

Khokhar, the spokesperson to PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, alleged that the Joint Investigation Team and the Federal Investigation Agency - which are responsible for investigating the fake accounts case - have been constantly overstepping their boundaries and violating the Supreme Court’s orders.

He said that the Supreme Court had ordered the media not to report about the formation of the JIT. “Disappointingly, the order was overlooked by the media which is another step towards following the trend towards tarnishing PPP’s reputation,” he added.

Senator Khokhar said that the media’s attitude along with the conduct of the JIT and FIA was alarming. “False news has always been a weapon of anti-democratic forces which makes it easier for them to spread their negative propaganda.

The Supreme Court should take notice of the violations committed by the JIT and FIA,” he contended.

Meanwhile yesterday, Amir Fida Paracha, the spokesperson to former President Asif Ali Zardari said that the 100 days of the government were up after causing tsunami-like trouble, “yet it still hasn’t dawned upon the Prime Minister Imran Khan that he is the head of government.”

He added that the government has failed to fulfill its promises which prove that they were all tall claims.

The spokesperson said that it was the foremost responsibility and priority of the Prime Minister to remember the needs of the people and try his best to resolve their issues.

“Therefore, the Prime Minister select needs to display a serious attitude and instead of getting angry at the news for raising those issues he should try solving those problems,” he added.