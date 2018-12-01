Share:

LAHORE - Skipper Fahad-ul-Haq and Kifayat Huusain helped Prince Club register thrilling one-run victory over Khan Sports Club in the 2nd Fazal Mahmood Cricket Tournament match played here at the Race Course Ground. Prince Club, batting first, posted 252/6 in 34 overs with Fahad-ul-Haq hitting 66 followed by Kifayat Hussain 59 while M Bilal added 46, Ammar Tariq 19 and M Imran unbeaten 14. Waqas Hussain, Umer Mehmood, Shahid Asad, Faisal Munir and Syed Taha got one wicket apiece. Khan Sports Club, in reply, were all out for 251 on the last ball of 34th over. M Daud scored 45, Shahid Asad 38, Zainul Abiden 36, Uzair Nasir 35, Rana Qasim 27, M Asif 22 and Arsal Rauf 20. For Prince Club, Nasir Hussain Shah bagged 3-42, Fahadul Haq 2-47, Kifayat Hussain 2-55 and Bilal Azhar 1-58.–Staff Reporter