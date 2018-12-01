Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of citizens, civil society and relatives of deceased boy Rafay, 4th class student, held demonstration here on Friday outside the local press club to protest against engineers of mega drainage project and other concerned officers.

The boy died after he fell into an open nullah near SLD Cotton about a week ago.

The protesters led by Muhammad Khalid, father of deceased boy Rafay, civil society members Mumtaz Jarwar Advocate, Wajid Leghari and Muhammad Bux Kapri, carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the engineers and other authorities.

They blamed that due to incomplete work accidents were occurring. They demanded the higher authorities to take notice of the matter, order impartial inquiry, compensation for the bereaved family.