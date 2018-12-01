Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s 21-member review committee will meet next week again to finalise its recommendation regarding amendments in the party’s constitution.

The constitution review committee held its two days long meetings in the chair of Central Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad during this week. The panel is reviewing articles of the constitution regarding party organisation, overall party structure and besides this, a number of proposed amendments are also under consideration. The constitution is being reviewed as the party wants to make it more comprehensive, an office-bearer of the PTI’s Central Secretariat said.

PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad views that party has set a precedent by making constitution and also should become a trendsetter by making it more inclusive, the office-bearer said. The constitution is being transformed to meet the changing trend, he said adding that it is the need of the hour to revamp the party to meet the challenges ahead.

The significant PTI members who have remained part of the two days discussions include Central Additional Secretary Ejaz Choudhary, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Central Deputy Secretary General Aizaz Asif, and senior leaders Saifullah Niazi, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and Senator Semi Aizdi.

The review committee has also sought recommendations from party workers across the country to make the constitution acceptable for all tiers of the party. According to the PTI office bearer, the review committee will hold two more meeting during the upcoming week and then recommendations will be finalised at the conclusion of the meeting.