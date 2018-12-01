Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies’ outshining students would get an opportunity to spend two semesters at Lyon University, France. In this regard, Dr Jim Walk, social sciences professor at Lyon University, visited Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies under Punjab Higher Education Commission’s split PhD programs.

ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Jim Walker visited various sections of the institute and expressed his interest to collaborate in various academic and research projects with Punjab University. He also offered PU ISCS to send brilliant students to Lyon University for two semesters for joint research project.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance and Forman Christian College signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate for the development of entrepreneurial skills in the younger generation. In this regard, a ceremony was held at FCC University where FCC Rector Dr. James A. Tebbe, Rector FCC University and HCBF Principal Prof. Dr. Mubbsher Munawar Khan formally signed the documents.