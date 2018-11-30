Share:

RAWALPINDI-Thousands of acres of land costing around Rs1 billion had been recovered by Pakistan Railways in Rawalpindi

Division, Senior Superintendent Police Railway Raja Zaheer Arshad Friday said. Addressing a press conference at his office, the SSP said land was recovered from mafia in the area of Chakwal, Dudaial, Tarnol and Airport on the directives of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Raja said due to recent reforms in Railways, the number of passengers had been increased while steps were being taken for the security of passengers at all stations.

On this occasion, the SSP informed that a motorcycle lifter gang was arrested who confessed that they had stolen around 40 motorcycles while two motorcycles were recovered from Muhammad Jawad and Muhammad Ausaf, he told. The SSP said in order to avoid accidents at railway tracks people had been advised not to avoid walking at the railway tracks.