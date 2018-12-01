Share:

SIALKOT - The Punjab Rangers held a free medical camp at far-off bordering village Tulsipur- Charwah along the Sialkot Working Boundary on Thursday.

Punjab Rangers senior officials, on the occasion, pledged to provide better medical and health facilities to the people living in the villages along Sialkot border.

The Punjab Rangers doctors checked male and female patients from Sialkot border villages and provided them free medication. The local people highly hailed the Punjab Rangers’ efforts for providing free health facilities to them at local level. The Punjab Rangers also distributed free text books and stationary to the local students.

GIRL STUDENT DIES

A girl, Hafiza Samia, student of BA, died after falling off the rickshaw she was travelling in. The deceased was on the way to college in the rickshaw when the incident occurred. She was crushed under the wheels of the rickshaw and died on the spot. She was buried in her native graveyard amid sobs and tears.