Share:

MOSCOW-A Russian space probe for solar activity research, called Interheliozond, is scheduled for launch in 2026, the director for the Pushkov Institute of Terrestrial Magnetism, Ionosphere and Radio Wave Propagation of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IZMIRAN) told Sputnik on other day.

“According to the Federal Space Program, the Interheliozond project is scheduled for launch in 2026 ... The probe will start exploring the Sun and circumsolar space at the distance of 70-80 radii near the plane of the ecliptic, and then back away from the Sun to monitor it outside of ecliptic positions. Active solar phenomena, the solar corona and wind, the Sun’s polar areas and heliosphere will be explored by the probe,” Vladimir Kuznetsov said.

Previously, IZMIRAN worked on Polar Ecliptic Patrol and Interhelios projects to explore global solar activity and the solar factors of space weather. The Federal Space Program decided to combine these projects and created Interheliozond, which is developing in collaboration with leading Russian institutes dealing with the problems of space physics.