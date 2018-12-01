Share:

LAHORE - As many as 3000 Sikh pilgrims returned to India after participating in the 549th birth anniversary rites of founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak Sahib.

The pilgrims left from Lahore railway station by train on Friday morning for their homeland.Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) secretary Tariq Wazir saw them off and gave gifts from the government of Pakistan.

Sikh Jatha (Group) leader Sardar Amarjit Singh, while talking to media on their departure,said that opening of Kartarpur corridor between Pakistan and India would open new vistas of friendship in the region. He said that Sikh community was not only happy but also thankful to Pakistan for opening Kartarpur corridor as this is one of the most sacred places of Sikh community.

Amarjit Singh also thanked Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the government of Pakistan for providing best security and facilities to Sikh yatrees during their visit.

During their stay in Pakistan, Sikh pilgrims visited several religious places and performed their rituals peacefully.