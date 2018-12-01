Share:

LAHORE - Sindh Police SSP Rai Ejaz Ahmad and nine others were arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a corruption case late Friday night.

An official told The Nation that the police officer was detained by the anti-graft officials in Sindh province and nine other suspects were arrested in different parts of the Punjab province.

“A team of NAB Lahore will bring the accused SSP to Lahore for further investigation after fulfilling legal formalities,” the official said.

“Raids are under way to arrest former Gujrat DPO Rai Zameer Ahmad (who is also wanted to the NAB investigators in connection with a corruption case.” SSP Rai Ejaz Ahmad, son of Zameer, is presently serving the Sindh Police. He served as chief traffic officer in Lahore for a couple of years.

Two petrol pump owners and seven government officials were arrested in connection with Rs700 million scam.

The NAB Lahore team arrested the officer in Karachi last night. The first arrest of a senior police officer shocked many in the top police bureaucracy since the detention of senior bureaucrats Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hassan Fawad.

Ejaz and Zameer served key positions during the tenure of former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also arrested by the anti-graft authority.